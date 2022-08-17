New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Short Interest Update

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800,000 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the July 15th total of 11,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,329,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,990 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 187.6% during the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 43,110,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,647,000 after purchasing an additional 28,122,503 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,241,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,606,000 after purchasing an additional 11,340,959 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 130.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,490,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,114,000 after purchasing an additional 21,246,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shah Capital Management raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 22,500,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,875,000 after purchasing an additional 14,171,000 shares during the last quarter.

EDU stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,015,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,301,566. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $29.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.06.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.92 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post -5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 27th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EDU. CICC Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. CLSA raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.80 to $36.60 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

