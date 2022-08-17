Newport Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Newport Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,175,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 25,512 shares during the quarter. Darden Restaurants accounts for 0.8% of Newport Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Newport Trust Co owned about 1.74% of Darden Restaurants worth $289,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,652,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,303,338,000 after purchasing an additional 126,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,513,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $830,579,000 after acquiring an additional 171,741 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $351,518,000 after acquiring an additional 18,371 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,426,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,886,000 after purchasing an additional 416,048 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,217,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $183,371,000 after purchasing an additional 61,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Wilmott bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of DRI stock traded down $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $133.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,472. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $161.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.65.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Further Reading

