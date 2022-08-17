Newport Trust Co Decreases Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Newport Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,220,200 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 10,201 shares during the period. Best Buy accounts for 0.3% of Newport Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Newport Trust Co owned approximately 0.54% of Best Buy worth $110,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Best Buy by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $106.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.25.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of Best Buy stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.10. 39,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,847,177. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.50 and its 200-day moving average is $86.16. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.29 and a 52 week high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 39.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $307,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,071,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $307,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,071,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.60 per share, with a total value of $19,900,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 20,464,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,938,459.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,011 shares of company stock worth $5,036,334 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.