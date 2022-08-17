Newport Trust Co Grows Stock Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Newport Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,624 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co owned about 0.48% of Belden worth $11,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BDC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Belden in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,653,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,054,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,064,000 after buying an additional 266,033 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in Belden in the 1st quarter valued at $12,138,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Belden by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,867,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,440,000 after purchasing an additional 183,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Belden by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 446,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,364,000 after purchasing an additional 152,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Belden news, SVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $266,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,537.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Ashish Chand acquired 9,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.36 per share, with a total value of $501,031.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,677.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $266,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,537.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,424 shares of company stock worth $1,294,844. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BDC. Truist Financial increased their price target on Belden from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Belden from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Belden from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Belden currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

NYSE BDC traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,836. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.34. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.89 and a 52 week high of $70.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 1.35.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. Belden had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $666.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Belden’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Belden’s payout ratio is 10.53%.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

