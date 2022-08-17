Newport Trust Co Has $23.37 Million Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Newport Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 891,173 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,677 shares during the quarter. Newport Trust Co owned about 0.79% of Simmons First National worth $23,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,969,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,187 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,830,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,719,000 after purchasing an additional 615,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,507,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,796,000 after purchasing an additional 607,530 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 384,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after buying an additional 111,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 417.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 119,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after buying an additional 96,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.38. 1,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,080. Simmons First National Co. has a 1 year low of $19.87 and a 1 year high of $32.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.12.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $225.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 25.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SFNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Simmons First National to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Simmons First National to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 8,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $201,396.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,590,070.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $175,135.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 230,680 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,638.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 8,810 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $201,396.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,590,070.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simmons First National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.