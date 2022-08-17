Newport Trust Co Has $65.99 Million Position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Newport Trust Co lessened its holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 670,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,501 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co owned approximately 1.23% of Ashland Global worth $65,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 245.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Ashland Global Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE ASH traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.79. 1,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.95 and its 200-day moving average is $99.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.04. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.93 and a twelve month high of $112.91.

Ashland Global ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. Ashland Global had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashland Global declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 25th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ashland Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ashland Global

In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $290,941.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $447,131.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $290,941.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASH. TheStreet upgraded Ashland Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.75.

About Ashland Global

(Get Rating)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.