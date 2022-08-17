Newport Trust Co Has $659.61 Million Position in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Newport Trust Co lessened its stake in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,342,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,459 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health comprises about 1.8% of Newport Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Newport Trust Co owned about 0.56% of Elevance Health worth $659,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $1,128,341,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 43,617.6% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 666,040 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 258.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 753,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,222,000 after acquiring an additional 543,396 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,667,000 after acquiring an additional 437,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 691.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 486,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,676,000 after acquiring an additional 425,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $544.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.30.

Shares of ELV stock traded down $3.32 on Wednesday, hitting $488.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,069. Elevance Health Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $355.43 and a fifty-two week high of $533.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $475.73 and its 200-day moving average is $480.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $117.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.30. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.03 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.53%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

