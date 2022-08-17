Newport Trust Co Raises Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,386,948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,354 shares during the quarter. Yum! Brands comprises 0.5% of Newport Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $164,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.41. 8,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,784,507. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $108.37 and a one year high of $139.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.76 and a 200 day moving average of $118.36. The company has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 45.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. Argus downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.46.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.