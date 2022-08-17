Newport Trust Co Reduces Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Newport Trust Co reduced its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,969,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 500,896 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics accounts for approximately 11.5% of Newport Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Newport Trust Co owned approximately 0.06% of General Dynamics worth $4,092,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,642,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $757,162,000 after acquiring an additional 64,638 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in General Dynamics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,383,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $496,801,000 after acquiring an additional 92,334 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $484,878,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in General Dynamics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,499,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,506,000 after acquiring an additional 19,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in General Dynamics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,381,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $288,010,000 after acquiring an additional 55,976 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.84. 5,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,578. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $188.64 and a twelve month high of $254.99. The company has a market cap of $66.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.48.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on GD. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen set a $260.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.71.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

