NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.52

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.52 and last traded at $8.48, with a volume of 3594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

NextDecade Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.15 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NextDecade Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 1,195.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of NextDecade by 100.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

Featured Stories

