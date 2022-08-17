NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.52

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.52 and last traded at $8.48, with a volume of 3594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.41.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.
NextDecade Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.15 and a beta of 0.96.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
NextDecade Company Profile
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NextDecade (NEXT)
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.