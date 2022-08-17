NI (NASDAQ:NODK) Stock Price Down 2.1%

NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.27 and last traded at $14.28. 3,632 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 8,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.59.

NI Trading Down 2.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.74. The company has a market capitalization of $302.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 0.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in NI by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 669,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,997,000 after purchasing an additional 12,369 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. raised its holdings in NI by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 414,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 31,420 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in NI by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 319,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in NI by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in NI by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

NI Company Profile

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's products include private passenger auto, non-standard automobile, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota.

