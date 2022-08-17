Nichols (LON:NICL) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,303.55

Nichols plc (LON:NICL – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,303.55 ($15.75) and traded as low as GBX 1,105 ($13.35). Nichols shares last traded at GBX 1,142.50 ($13.80), with a volume of 31,895 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,325 ($16.01) price objective on shares of Nichols in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

The company has a market cap of £430.42 million and a PE ratio of -19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,192.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,302.76.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a GBX 12.40 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Nichols’s payout ratio is -0.39%.

In other Nichols news, insider Andrew Milne purchased 1,688 shares of Nichols stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,184 ($14.31) per share, with a total value of £19,985.92 ($24,149.25). In other news, insider David Rattigan bought 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,272 ($15.37) per share, for a total transaction of £1,908 ($2,305.46). Also, insider Andrew Milne purchased 1,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,184 ($14.31) per share, for a total transaction of £19,985.92 ($24,149.25).

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, Slurp, FRYST, DOUWE EGBERTS, and Sunkist brands.

