Nimiq (NIM) Price Reaches $0.0016

Nimiq (NIM) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Nimiq has a market cap of $15.41 million and $349,580.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Nimiq has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,420.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,834.40 or 0.07832559 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00169054 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00022850 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.50 or 0.00258308 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.27 or 0.00692868 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.13 or 0.00572732 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005262 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 10,248,728,618 coins and its circulating supply is 9,681,728,618 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

