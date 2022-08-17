NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) Declares $0.35 None Dividend

NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, August 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th.

NL Industries has a payout ratio of 20.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get NL Industries alerts:

NL Industries Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NL opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.66 million, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.98. NL Industries has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.84.

Institutional Trading of NL Industries

NL Industries ( NYSE:NL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter. NL Industries had a net margin of 48.59% and a return on equity of 18.80%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of NL Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 273,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in NL Industries by 52.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in NL Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in NL Industries by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the period. 9.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of NL Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

NL Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.