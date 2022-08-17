NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Plans $0.39 Dividend

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.3865 per share on Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th.

NN Group Stock Up 0.9 %

NN Group stock opened at $22.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.44. The company has a quick ratio of 23.80, a current ratio of 23.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. NN Group has a 12-month low of $19.58 and a 12-month high of $30.17.

Get NN Group alerts:

NN Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.