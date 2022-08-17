NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Plans $0.39 Dividend

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.3865 per share on Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th.
NN Group Stock Up 0.9 %
NN Group stock opened at $22.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.44. The company has a quick ratio of 23.80, a current ratio of 23.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. NN Group has a 12-month low of $19.58 and a 12-month high of $30.17.
NN Group Company Profile
