Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates reduced its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,313 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $625,050,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,977,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,493 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 665,606 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $197,931,000 after purchasing an additional 148,099 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 102.7% during the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 239,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $68,354,000 after buying an additional 121,410 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,053,962 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $300,611,000 after acquiring an additional 115,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $257.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.00 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.10.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

