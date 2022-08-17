Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU) Shares Up 3.5%

Shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU – Get Rating) shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.38 and last traded at C$7.35. 16,405 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 49,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.10.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Stock Up 3.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.12. The firm has a market cap of C$409.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's flagship project is the Matawinie property that includes 392 mining claims covering an area of 21,750 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.