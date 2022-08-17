Novacoin One Day Volume Reaches $4.00 (NVC)

Novacoin (NVC) traded down 10% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 17th. One Novacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Novacoin has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. Novacoin has a market capitalization of $40,042.96 and $4.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,785.11 or 0.99893921 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00049217 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00025359 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000042 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Novacoin Profile

Novacoin (CRYPTO:NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Novacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

