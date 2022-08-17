Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.96-$3.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $848.00 million-$852.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $845.15 million. Novanta also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.71-$0.76 EPS.

NOVT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Novanta from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. William Blair upgraded Novanta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of NOVT stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.20. 2,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,138. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.31. Novanta has a 1-year low of $110.84 and a 1-year high of $184.44. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $215.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.07 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novanta will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOVT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 33.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Novanta by 49.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Novanta by 26.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Novanta by 15.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Novanta by 23.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

