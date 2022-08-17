NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Short Interest Down 11.3% in July

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the July 15th total of 2,480,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 733,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Shares of DNOW traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.79. 431,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,590. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.37. NOW has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $12.55.
NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.
