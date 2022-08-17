NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Short Interest Down 11.3% in July

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the July 15th total of 2,480,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 733,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of DNOW traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.79. 431,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,590. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.37. NOW has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $12.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NOW

About NOW

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNOW. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOW during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in NOW by 839.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in NOW by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NOW during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of NOW during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

Further Reading

