NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Stock Holdings Decreased by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,907 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

NRG Energy stock opened at $42.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.88. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.70 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.36. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 9.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on NRG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.60.

NRG Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

