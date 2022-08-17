Nufarm (OTCMKTS:NUFMF) Trading Down 0%

Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NUFMF – Get Rating) dropped 0% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.28 and last traded at $3.28. Approximately 25 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

Nufarm Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.98.

About Nufarm

Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells crop protection solutions and seed technologies in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Crop Protection and Seed Technology. The company's protection solutions include herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides that help growers protect crops against weeds, pests, and diseases.

