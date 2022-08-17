Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Holdings Raised by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,261,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 709,892 shares during the period. Nutrien comprises 1.8% of AGF Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $234,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,038,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,254,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Nutrien by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,563,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,558 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,541,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Nutrien by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,874,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,075,000 after acquiring an additional 904,521 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on NTR shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien to $102.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.33.

Nutrien Price Performance

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Shares of NTR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.43. The company had a trading volume of 106,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,194. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.93. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $57.45 and a 12-month high of $117.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Articles

