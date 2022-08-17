Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the July 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of JGH stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.94. 29,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,872. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $16.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.00.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.48%.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.
