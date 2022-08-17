Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the July 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of JGH stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.94. 29,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,872. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $16.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.00.

Get Nuveen Global High Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.48%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,734,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 80,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 32,759 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $741,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 293,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.