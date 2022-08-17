NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVR. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of NVR by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 188,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,111,299,000 after purchasing an additional 74,601 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NVR by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $912,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 3.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $380,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,577.50.

NYSE NVR traded down $36.99 on Wednesday, hitting $4,408.01. 760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,011. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4,232.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $4,499.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.99. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,576.01 and a twelve month high of $5,982.44.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $126.82 by ($3.17). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 16.18%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $82.45 EPS. Analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 512.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,155 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,436.88, for a total transaction of $5,124,596.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,708,257.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,155 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,436.88, for a total transaction of $5,124,596.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,708,257.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sallie B. Bailey purchased 25 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4,365.45 per share, with a total value of $109,136.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,545. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,387 shares of company stock valued at $15,024,330 in the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

