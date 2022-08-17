O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 103 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 119.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 189 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $5,534,000. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $224,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 1,607 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 330.9% in the first quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at $420,669,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total transaction of $7,138,989.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,508 shares in the company, valued at $76,630,827.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,644 shares of company stock valued at $68,036,430. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $585.00.

NYSE UNH traded down $3.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $542.22. The stock had a trading volume of 20,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,127. The stock has a market cap of $507.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.76. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $383.12 and a 52-week high of $553.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $512.81 and a 200 day moving average of $503.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.88 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Stories

