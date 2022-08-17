O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Sells 353 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 0.5% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $131.51. 13,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,954. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $113.22 and a 12 month high of $133.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.67.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.