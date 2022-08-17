Oak Grove Capital LLC Acquires 360,341 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Oak Grove Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 169.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 573,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 360,341 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 12.7% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $62,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.97. 837,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,742,608. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $71.60 and a one year high of $164.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.79 and its 200 day moving average is $99.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AMD. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

