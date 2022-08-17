Oak Grove Capital LLC Decreases Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Oak Grove Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 22,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 83,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 38.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $2.64 on Wednesday, hitting $194.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,770,444. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.08 and a 12-month high of $237.90. The company has a market capitalization of $102.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.73 and a 200-day moving average of $202.81.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $195.00 in a research note on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.38.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

