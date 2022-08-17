Oak Grove Capital LLC Has $311,000 Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Oak Grove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 5.2% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,504 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

BorgWarner Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,102.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BWA stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.10. The company had a trading volume of 48,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,644. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.28 and a 12 month high of $50.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.77.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.28%.

BorgWarner Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.