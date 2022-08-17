Oak Grove Capital LLC Has $468,000 Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Oak Grove Capital LLC reduced its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,610,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,069,457,000 after buying an additional 244,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,799,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,031,184,000 after buying an additional 159,817 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,591,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,899,642,000 after buying an additional 489,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,245,725,000 after buying an additional 237,090 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,203,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,925,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total value of $6,494,344.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,436,706.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total transaction of $6,494,344.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at $11,436,706.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christine A. Poon sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.91, for a total transaction of $9,313,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,343.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,435 shares of company stock worth $31,663,304. 8.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on REGN. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $655.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $698.35.

REGN stock traded down $7.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $641.47. 7,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,243. The company has a market cap of $69.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $597.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $637.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $27.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

