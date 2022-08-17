Oak Grove Capital LLC Has $9.57 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Oak Grove Capital LLC raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 64.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,826 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.9% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of Danaher by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.6% in the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.50.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $3.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $296.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,268. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The firm has a market cap of $215.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $265.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

