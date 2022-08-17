Oak Grove Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

Oak Grove Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNG. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,575,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $936,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 68,865 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $817,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 189.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 50,871 shares in the last quarter.

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of UNG traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.78. 190,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,320,886. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average is $22.93. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $32.77.

United States Natural Gas Fund Company Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

