OAX Price Hits $0.0558 on Major Exchanges (OAX)

OAX (OAX) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. OAX has a market capitalization of $4.30 million and $81,411.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0558 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OAX has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OAX alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,493.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003854 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004277 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002176 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00129614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00034855 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00066670 BTC.

OAX Profile

OAX is a coin. It was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,045,251 coins. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OAX is oax.org.

OAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.