Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Acquired by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OXY. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 13,315 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 498.8% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 1.3 %

OXY stock opened at $63.51 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $74.04. The company has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on OXY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.58.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $7,860,681.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,063.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 65,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.94 per share, with a total value of $3,712,431.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 179,741,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,234,503,273.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $7,860,681.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,063.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 32,717,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,198,604 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.