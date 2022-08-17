Ocean Wilsons (LON:OCN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $947.23

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 947.23 ($11.45) and traded as low as GBX 870 ($10.51). Ocean Wilsons shares last traded at GBX 870 ($10.51), with a volume of 18,841 shares.

Ocean Wilsons Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 921.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 946.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.90. The company has a market capitalization of £316.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 596.28.

Insider Transactions at Ocean Wilsons

In other news, insider Andrey Berzins bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 950 ($11.48) per share, with a total value of £4,750 ($5,739.49). In other Ocean Wilsons news, insider Andrey Berzins purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 950 ($11.48) per share, with a total value of £4,750 ($5,739.49). Also, insider Fiona Beck purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 970 ($11.72) per share, for a total transaction of £38,800 ($46,882.55).

About Ocean Wilsons

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers maritime and logistics services in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Maritime Services and Investments. The Maritime Services segment provides towage, port terminals, ship agency, offshore, logistics, and shipyard services.

