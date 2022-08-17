Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Hits New 1-Year Low at $86.50

Octopus Titan VCT plc (LON:OTV2 – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 86.50 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 86.50 ($1.05), with a volume of 5134 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94 ($1.14).

Octopus Titan VCT Trading Down 8.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 494.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 93.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 95.59.

Octopus Titan VCT Company Profile

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.

