ODUWA Price Hits $0.38 on Exchanges (OWC)

ODUWA (OWC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 24.6% higher against the US dollar. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $9,687.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000958 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,967.42 or 0.99928641 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00048193 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00024982 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000042 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001453 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ODUWA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

