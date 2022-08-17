Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Shares Down 6.4%

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) shares fell 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as 2.05 and last traded at 2.05. 22,888 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,093,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on OPAD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $4.75 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Offerpad Solutions to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a “mkt outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 7.72.

Get Offerpad Solutions alerts:

Offerpad Solutions Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $503.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 2.51 and its 200 day moving average is 3.95.

Insider Activity at Offerpad Solutions

Institutional Trading of Offerpad Solutions

In related news, Director Roberto Marco Sella purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 1.69 per share, for a total transaction of 845,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 878,106 shares in the company, valued at 1,483,999.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 59.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Offerpad Solutions by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Offerpad Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Offerpad Solutions by 384.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,213,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 962,783 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Offerpad Solutions by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 268,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 125,473 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Offerpad Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

About Offerpad Solutions

(Get Rating)

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Offerpad Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Offerpad Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.