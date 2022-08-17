OIN Finance (OIN) Price Hits $0.0384 on Exchanges

OIN Finance (OIN) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One OIN Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0384 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, OIN Finance has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. OIN Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and $21,353.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,028.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003929 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004206 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002128 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00128731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00035550 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00068433 BTC.

OIN Finance Profile

OIN is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,950,759 coins. OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here. OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance. The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance.

Buying and Selling OIN Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OIN Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OIN Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

