Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Mizuho

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on OKTA. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Okta from $210.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $195.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Okta to $150.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $165.74.

OKTA stock opened at $106.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.60 and its 200 day moving average is $125.99. Okta has a 52 week low of $77.01 and a 52 week high of $276.30.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Okta will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $212,720.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,180.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $66,455.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,850.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $212,720.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,180.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,442 shares of company stock worth $1,316,786 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Okta by 944.4% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 602.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 121.4% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

