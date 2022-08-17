Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Shares Up 3.4%

Shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) were up 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.18 and last traded at $16.14. Approximately 33,650 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,160,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on OLPX shares. Cowen cut their price target on Olaplex from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Olaplex from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Olaplex from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Olaplex from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.58.

Olaplex Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olaplex

Olaplex Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLPX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Olaplex by 97.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,916,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,345,509 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 4th quarter valued at $225,203,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 4th quarter valued at $78,636,000. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Olaplex during the 1st quarter worth $41,576,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Olaplex by 19.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,465,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,104 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

