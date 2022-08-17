Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Vertical Research

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $260.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Vertical Research’s target price indicates a potential downside of 16.15% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup set a $270.00 target price on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.13.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 0.7 %

ODFL stock opened at $310.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $270.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.34. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $231.31 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 20.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total transaction of $1,874,674.44. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 809,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,984,039.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Articles

