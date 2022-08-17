OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Invests $24.94 Million in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 92,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,939,000. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 6.3% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 968,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,246,000 after purchasing an additional 47,076 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 14,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $674,000.

Shares of IJH traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $261.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,657. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $218.00 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $237.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.10.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

