Olympia Financial Group Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.27 (TSE:OLY)

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 19th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the health services provider on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th.
Olympia Financial Group Price Performance
OLY stock opened at C$62.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$149.17 million and a P/E ratio of 20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.93, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. Olympia Financial Group has a 1 year low of C$45.15 and a 1 year high of C$65.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$62.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$55.94.
About Olympia Financial Group
See Also
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for Olympia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.