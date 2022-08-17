Olympia Financial Group Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.27 (TSE:OLY)

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 19th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the health services provider on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th.

Olympia Financial Group Price Performance

OLY stock opened at C$62.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$149.17 million and a P/E ratio of 20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.93, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. Olympia Financial Group has a 1 year low of C$45.15 and a 1 year high of C$65.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$62.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$55.94.

About Olympia Financial Group

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and divisions.

