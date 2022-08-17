OneLedger Price Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (OLT)

OneLedger (OLT) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. OneLedger has a market capitalization of $3.95 million and $140,817.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OneLedger has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One OneLedger coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OneLedger Coin Profile

OLT is a coin. It launched on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 506,936,797 coins. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger.

OneLedger Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

