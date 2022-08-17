Ontology (ONT) Price Reaches $0.29 on Exchanges

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Ontology has a total market cap of $255.35 million and $16.33 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00001216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ontology has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00114322 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00035217 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00022223 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.32 or 0.00255466 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00033877 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

