Open Platform (OPEN) Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

Open Platform (OPEN) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 16th. Open Platform has a total market cap of $755,746.57 and $36,652.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Platform coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Open Platform has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Open Platform alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,933.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004223 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002136 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00128579 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00035506 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00068452 BTC.

About Open Platform

Open Platform (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io.

Buying and Selling Open Platform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Open Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.