Oppenheimer Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of MSCI in a report issued on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the technology company will earn $12.73 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $12.68. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for MSCI’s current full-year earnings is $11.35 per share.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.24 million. MSCI had a net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 151.89%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS.

MSCI Stock Down 1.0 %

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MSCI. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.25.

MSCI opened at $503.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $438.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $464.47. MSCI has a 52 week low of $376.41 and a 52 week high of $679.85. The company has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 51.81 and a beta of 1.09.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $2,507,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,744,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MSCI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of MSCI by 178.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of MSCI by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of MSCI by 76.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

