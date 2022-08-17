OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Edward Stelmakh Buys 3,000 Shares

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2022

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRXGet Rating) CFO Edward Stelmakh acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.43 per share, for a total transaction of $46,290.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

OptimizeRx Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of OPRX stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.00 million, a PE ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.37. OptimizeRx Co. has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $99.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptimizeRx

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPRX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OPRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their price target on OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on OptimizeRx from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.