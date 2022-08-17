OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Edward Stelmakh Buys 3,000 Shares

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) CFO Edward Stelmakh acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.43 per share, for a total transaction of $46,290.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of OPRX stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.00 million, a PE ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.37. OptimizeRx Co. has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $99.18.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPRX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.
OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.
